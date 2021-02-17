SHREVEPORT, La. - It's time to really hunker down if haven't already. Travel is likely to be even worse on Wednesday than it was Monday or Tuesday. There's a good chance of ice accumulation all across the ArkLaTex.
Once again, stay off the roads. It's not safe and not worth the risk. The precipitation that fell earlier this week remains packed down creating a dangerous, thick sheet of ice.
As always, KTBS 3 is On Your Side with live team coverage from across the ArkLaTex.
Like most of the ArkLaTex, south Shreveport was frozen solid early Wednesday. There have been numerous reports of frozen pipes there.
Freezing rain began in Ruston early Wednesday, adding to already slick roads. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police have closed I-20 eastbound from the Industrial Drive exit to the Goodwill Road exit.
Further east in Bienville, Claiborne, and Lincoln parishes, more minor slide-offs were reported overnight but no major crashes or collisions. Most of the power outages from Tuesday have been restored, according to Entergy Louisiana.
Sub-zero temperatures continue to have a grip on the Texarkana area.
Wintry weather conditions are impacting all roadways across the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District. There are no road closures, but snow and icy patches are still covering them.
Police are asking drivers to shelter at home and stay warm.
Authorities say another concern with the heavy snow accumulation on trees is power outages.
They've been encouraging residents to have a safety plan in place, flashlights, and fully charged phones.
Another reason to stay home, authorities say is to conserve what fuel you have in your vehicle now.
Local stores and gas stations across the Texarkana area have limited or no fuel due to trucks not able to make deliveries on the hazardous road conditions.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam Red Weather Alert remains in effect for Wednesday.
