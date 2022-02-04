SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army in Shreveport has opened its gymnasium at 200 E. Stoner as a warming shelter. As of 3 p.m. Friday, dozens of people have arrived, hoping to get in out of the cold. However, the organization needs some help from the public.
The gym is experiencing some heating problems so officials are asking for help in the way of heaters. They also are asking for food donations to be dropped off.
For specific information on the needs, please call the Salvation Army at 318-424-3200.