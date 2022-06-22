temps

National Weather Service Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for portions of the ArkLaTex. The heat index will warm into the 105-110 degree range by the afternoon.

Jackson Square psychic

Jennifer Peters, of Moonramun Psychic Readings, cools off with a fan as she waits for someone to sit with her in Jackson Square in New Orleans, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate) 

If you have outdoor activities planned, drink plenty of fluids, wear loose fitting clothes, and take breaks.

Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in the U.S., but we can take action to prepare our loved ones and communities for extreme heat events and related power outages.

Learn what to do before, during, and after to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Heat Safety in Automobiles

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.

Weather App
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments