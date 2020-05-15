NEW ORLEANS, La. - There has been severe weather, heavy rains and flooding in southeast Louisiana, particularly the northshore of Lake Pontchartrain and the river parishes since Thursday evening.
WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin said that nearly 15 inches of rainfall was accounted for in parts of St. Tammany as the system that produced three tornado warnings earlier in the evening sat over the same area for a while.
There is flooding reported in the Bedico area of Tangipahoa Parish and several viewer videos have shown flooded back yards, flooded cars and water in homes or businesses.
In New Orleans, the city lifted parking restrictions, allowing vehicles to park on the neutral ground or sidewalks to avoid possible flooding of cars.
Power was reported out to close to 6,500 buildings in Orleans, Jefferson and St. John parishes as of 1:15 a.m.