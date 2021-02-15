SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest winter storm was still going strong early Monday morning.
Regional Radar images indicated that much of central Texas was covered with snow. The precipitation was headed toward the ArkLaTex.
Temperatures were well below freezing. So, all of the wintry mix was sticking to the ground. Heaviest amounts so far were over 3 inches in east Texas.
Here is the forecast timeline:
At 4 AM, mostly snow is forecast with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.
Snow continues through sunrise.
The precipitation tapers off to flurries in the early afternoon.
Cloudy and cold weather follows the flurries late in the day.
Projected ice amounts are light to finish out the storm.
Snow totals are forecast high according to the GFS model.
A Winter Storm Warning issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service expires at 6 p.m.
Also, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect.
