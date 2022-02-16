SHREVEPORT, La. - A slight risk for strong or severe storms continues to be in the forecast for Thursday morning. It appears a line of storms will be moving into east Texas and southeast Oklahoma just before sunrise Thursday and will continue to move east and impact areas of north Louisiana and south Arkansas.
While we are under a slight risk for severe storms, there are still some uncertainties on the overall potential for severe weather. Regardless, the risk is there for damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado.
The severe weather risk should wrap up by midday, followed by much colder temperatures.
