SHREVEPORT, La. - A major severe weather outbreak is possible Wednesday in parts of the south. A line of storms is expected to move into east Texas and Oklahoma in the morning and move across the ArkLaTex into the early afternoon. If all the ingredients come together, we could see strong to severe storms. The severe weather risk will exit the area by late afternoon.
RELATED ARTICLE - Several southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak
The biggest concern for severe storms will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as the line moves into a more unstable atmosphere in north central Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
Again, we could see large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.