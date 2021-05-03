SHREVEPORT, La. - You can expect warm, windy, and muggy weather to stick around through Monday night. But that’s not all.
Possible strong to severe storms are entering the area with the next upper-level disturbance tracking our way. Some of these storms may turn severe.
Fortunately they’ll roll out of here by late in the day on Tuesday.
The ArkLaTex is under a lake wind advisory on Monday with winds gusting from 25 to 30 mph from the south.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.