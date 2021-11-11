SHREVEPORT, La. - Many in the ArkLaTex got a rude awakening early Thursday when violent weather pushed through the region.
A tornado warning for Shreveport and Caddo Parish about 1 a.m. sent mobile devices into alert mode as the system moved in from the west.
Power lines were ripped down by fallen trees and tree limbs from east Texas all the way into the eastern parishes.
RELATED ARTICLE - Thousands left without power in the wake of storms
There are multiple reports of trees down blocking roadways in south Shreveport.
A portion of Walker Road south of the Industrial Loop was partially blocked due to a downed tree.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
