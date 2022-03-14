SHREVEPORT, La. - The official kick-off to spring begins in just days, but severe weather is trying to get a head start with the next storm system approaching from the west.
Storms are expected to reach the western part of the ArkLaTex between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday and wrap up in the areas of the eastern ArkLaTex between midnight and 3 a.m.
Damaging straight-line winds and large hail are the primary threats, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.
Rain and storm chances are around 30% through most of Monday, but becoming likely during the afternoon and evening rush hour and on into the late night.
Highs will be in the 60s as winds pick up from the south ahead of the storms.
We have the first day of spring to look forward to this weekend. The Autumnal Equinox officially begins at 10:33 a.m. Sunday.
