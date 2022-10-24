SHREVEPORT, La. - A Yellow Weather Alert will be in effect for Monday as a cold front will be moving through. Ahead of it, skies will be mostly cloudy and conditions windy and warm with highs near 80. Patchy showers and isolated thundershowers may develop during the day well ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for storms.
As the cold front gets closer, storms will develop along the front late Monday. Some storms could be severe and produce damaging winds and hail. Isolated tornadoes are our secondary threat and cannot be ruled out.
Storms will diminish Tuesday morning with clearing skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall off into the 60s for highs and winds will calm down later Tuesday afternoon.
Another round of rain chances move in with the next cold front by late week.
