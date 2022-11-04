Clarksville tornado

Courtesy Reed Timmer, Meteorologist

SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert.

Red Weather Alert

Taking the brunt of the storm is Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Multiple confirmed large tornadoes were spotted on the ground there as one tornado warning after another was issued. At times, KTBS 3 meteorologists were tracking as many as five tornadic supercells at one time.

One of the hardest hit areas was stretched from Red River County, Tx into McCurtain County, Ok. Emergency dispatchers confirm multiple homes destroyed, virtually ripped apart.

5 miles West of Gilmer, TX.

5 miles West of Gilmer, TX.

Significant damage is also being reported in the Hughes Springs and Daingerfield, Tx. area with at least one injury.

Hopkins County, Tx tornado

Hopkins County, Tx tornado

KTBS 3 News continues to get scattered reports of damage. You'll want to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

