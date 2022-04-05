SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex overnight bringing high winds, heavy rain and hail to some areas. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam activated a Red Weather Alert.
KTBS 3 News is getting scattered reports of minor damage, mostly tree limbs down which are blocking some roadways. One area impacted is along Dixie Garden Drive in the Shreve Island area. There's also a couple of trees that fell and clipped a house at 250 Robinson Place. You'll want to use caution on your way to work or school.
A significant amount of hail was reported in southern Arkansas.
