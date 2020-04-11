SHREVEPORT, La. - A severe weather threat will begin to materialize Saturday night across at least the western half of the four state region. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and an isolated tornado threat will exist after midnight Saturday, closer to sunrise Sunday morning, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam says this should move quickly across the ArkLaTex and will likely be out of the region by Sunday afternoon.
Now's the time to make sure your mobile devices are fully charged and that your alerts are turned up when you go to bed Saturday night. Also, think about your safe place. Make plans for safe shelter in case a warning is issued for your location. You'll want to know the difference between a warning and a watch.
Along with the threat of a severe weather outbreak comes a reminder of what happened 21 years ago.
Easter Weekend Tornadoes of 1999
The Easter weekend 1999 tornado outbreak was a series of tornado touchdowns which occurred on April 23, 1999 from Kansas to Louisiana. The most powerful tornado occurred in Caddo Parish and Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana where an F4 tornado killed 7 people and injured 107 others. Damages from the outbreak were estimated to be near $13.7 million. A total of 17 tornadoes were confirmed across the southern Great Plains during the two-day event.
