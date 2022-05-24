SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rains and thunderstorms will create a flooding hazard through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service-Shreveport has placed the ArkLaTex under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms.
A Flood Watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday for all of East Texas, extreme Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and portions of North Louisiana. The threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding will increase Tuesday through late Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts ranging from 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts in excess of 5 inches are expected.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam has activated a Yellow Weather Alert.
