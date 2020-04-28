SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe weather season is certainly living up to its name in the ArkLaTex these days. Tuesday evening, the latest round of severe weather rolled in with the threat of tornadoes, high winds, hail and heavy rain.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for McCurtain County, Oklahoma with the super cell storms barreling into western Arkansas.
There are reports of trees down and hail in the DeQueen and Horatio areas of Arkansas. In fact, all areas of the ArkLaTex are under the gun for some dangerous weather through Wednesday morning.
In Howard County, Arkansas, the sheriff's office is reporting trees down "all over the county". One are hit hard according to law enforcement is along Highway 278.
In Hempstead County, 1" hail is being reported in Hope.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. About 11:30 p.m., SWEPCO was reporting more than 4,400 customers without service. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.