SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. Hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy downpours are possible.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Thunderstorms may begin by the lunch hour in southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
Storms could be in the I-30 corridor area near Texarkana by 3 p.m.
A cold front with storms is forecast from Marshall to Magnolia by the early evening.
Storms may reach Carthage, Shreveport and El Dorado line during the mid evening.
After midnight, the severe threat may diminish as the cold front moves south of the ArkLaTex. Heavy rain and small hail could still occur in some of the stronger storms.
Rain amounts could exceed 3 inches in parts of the area.
