Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * From Monday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 170.5 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 182.0 feet next Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&