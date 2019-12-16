SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents across the ArkLaTex are riding out another round of severe weather. This latest storm picked up intensity and prompted watches and warnings on Monday during the mid-morning hours.
At least two homes in the area of state Highway 159 and Angie Road in Webster Parish have been destroyed, Sheriff Gary Sexton said. One woman has been transported to Minden Medical Center. Sexton is uncertain if the woman suffered a storm injury or if she has a medical problem.
The are numerous trees down in that area blocking the highways. There are also trees down on U.S. Highway 371 between Minden and Shongaloo, Sexton said.
There are reports of trees down in the Bodcau Dam area of Highway 157 in Webster Parish.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.