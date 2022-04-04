SHREVEPORT, La. - The active early spring severe weather season is ramping up once again. Much of the ArkLaTex is under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Monday and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Shreveport. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding. It appears that storms should clear the area before sunrise Tuesday.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam has activated a Yellow Weather Alert due to the risk.
With storms approaching, it's a perfect time to remind you to make sure your cell phone is fully charged this evening. The power could go out and your mobile device could be your only link to weather developments.
You may also want to have a second way to get warnings. Weather alert radios have been a tried and true method for years and are a great way to get warnings. Also, review your severe weather plan and if you live in a mobile home, or will be in an RV or camper, think about a sturdier structure that you can stay in and go there before the storm strikes.
