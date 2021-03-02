SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex was just off the California coast Tuesday evening.
This system is forecast to bring showers to our area on Friday. The duration of the event is expected to be just one day.
Rain amounts are projected to be light.
