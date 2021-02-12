SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s a startling fact, if unprotected a person could freeze to death in less than one hour when the temperatures plunge.
Right now several organizations are stepping up to help those less fortunate, including the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.
“We’re doing everything we can to help. It certainly is a dangerous time for folks out there,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, Executive Director.
Right now, the shelter has open beds available for individuals and families.
For more information on how you can help, go to sbrescuemissin.com.