SHREVEPORT, La. - Some local businesses aren't taking any chances with the safety of their employees and customers during this winter storm.
On Youree Drive, traffic was almost non-existent overnight and early Monday as most locals stayed off the road. Businesses were closed, some even sending out notifications to customers.
The 24-hour Whataburger on East Kings Highway remained closed overnight. Chick-Fil-A off on Youree Drive also sent emails out to their customers days before the storm officially hit to announce their closures. This was to ensure customer protection and safety of its employees, as many of them work outside to take drive-thru orders.
Caddo Council on Aging officially announced it will not deliver meals given the inclement weather. This means seniors of the Shreveport-Bossier City area may go without meals. Executive Director Monica Wright for Caddo Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Program, advises the community to check on seniors in your area and make sure they have meals and basic necessities, if weather permits. The Council also intends on replacing the meals that were lost from the inclement weather for seniors, once the storm lifts.