SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake.
Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The Department has had several gates open most of the week due to the rainfall.
CLICK HERE FOR THE KTBS MEGA 3 STORM TEAM FORECAST
The lake level is currently at 171.23. While the forecast for the next 24 hours shows light rainfall, please be vigilant in areas and roadways prone to flooding around the Cross Lake water shed.
Water and Sewerage will continue to monitor lake and bayou levels and adjust the gates as necessary. If you have any questions, please contact 318-673-7650.