Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 900 AM CST. * AT 604 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, EASTWOOD, FOSTERS, FERGUSON, CROSS LAKE, BODCAU, BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, FORBING, SLIGO AND RED CHUTE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA OVER THE NEXT ONE TO TWO HOURS. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.