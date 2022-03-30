SHREVEPORT, La. - A tornado watch has been issued for most of the ArkLaTex until 1 p.m. Wednesday as the threat of severe storms continues in the region.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam has activated a Yellow Weather Alert due to a slight to enhanced risk of strong storms. Threats include a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to quarter size and scattered wind gusts up to 80 mph.
