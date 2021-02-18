SHREVEPORT, La. - While most of the winter precipitation is gone, area roads are a complete mess. Please use extreme caution if you have to travel on Thursday.
As far as the weather, we should see mostly cloudy skies with only a small chance for a winter mix. It will remain cold with highs in the middle 30s. Some thawing will likely occur, but it will stop once the temperatures start to drop after sunset. Lows by Friday morning will be in the middle teens.
We should start to see the sun return on Friday as highs warm up a few more degrees. As we look ahead to the weekend, we should see highs around 50 by Sunday. Rain chances are fairly limited the next seven days.
