SHREVEPORT, La. - A Winter Storm Watch has now been issued for parts of the ArkLaTex for Sunday night and early Monday morning. A storm system is expected to move into the area on Sunday. Clouds will increase early in the day, followed by rain in the afternoon and then changing over to snow. The best chance for snow will start to develop Sunday evening and taper off by Monday morning.
While snow is possible anywhere across the area, the best chance still appears to be in east Texas and north Louisiana. Those areas could receive 1”-3” of snow on grassy surfaces, with isolated higher amounts possible. If this weather system shifts, the best area for snow will shift as well.
The main concern with the winter storm will be the impact on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. If temperatures are able to get to freezing or below Monday morning, ice may be possible mainly on those elevated surfaces. Conditions should rapidly improve during the later hours on Monday morning as temperatures warm.
