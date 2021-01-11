Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image of Sunday's Snow Storm
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image of Sunday's Snow Storm

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday's rare snow storm dumped quite a lot of wet snow on the ArkLaTex.

Climate Data for Shreveport on 1/11/2021

In fact, a daily snowfall record occurred at the Shreveport National Weather Service.  They picked up two inches which shattered the old record from 2011 of a trace.  The weather service has been keeping snowfall data since 1871.

The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured big snow.  Here are some of their totals.

Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Snow Totals

Northern sections recorded the least amounts of the white stuff.  Jason Patterson in Atlanta picked up only a trace.  On the other hand, Thomas Ware did see about an inch and a half.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Snow Totals

Amounts more than doubled near the I-20 corridor.  Cricket Oldenburg and Dave Armstrong in DeSoto parish both registered 5 inches of snow.

Metro Shreveport/Bossier City Weather Watcher Snow Totals

Metro Shreveport/Bossier City snow totals ranged from nearly 2 inches for Russell Teutsch in Bossier City to 4 inches in Shreveport according to Mike Lyles.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Snow Reports

Toledo Bend picked up the most snow.  Debbie Johnson in Center, Texas had 6.5 inches followed by Larry Rymal in Joaquin with 6 inches and Troy Webb from Noble with 6 inches.

Thanks weather watchers for your snow reports.  To join our team and represent your community on our maps, sign up here and then send us your data.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments