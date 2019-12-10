SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain covered most of the ArkLaTex today. Snow even showed up north of I-20. No significant accumulations occurred.
It was a different story concerning rain. Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers reported over an inch today. Here are their totals:
Northern ArkLaTex rain totals ranged from a trace as reported by Robert Morris in DeQueen to about an inch and a quarter in Summerfield, LA according to Marilyn Copeland.
Ronnie Vail in Ruston had the heaviest rain amount with 1.36 inches in central sections. He was followed by June Jones in Elysian Fields and Edwin Christian in Scottsville...both with nearly an inch.
Weather Watchers near the metro area were all above three quarters of an inch. Keith Foster in Blanchard had nearly an inch with the most. Bob Fentress in Belleview had the least at .76 inches.
Southern section rain amounts were bounded by Danny Green in Huxley, TX with 1.53 inches and Billy White in Many with .70 inches.
Our long lost KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Bill Hicks who is doing mission work in Rockport, TX had just a tenth of an inch.
Thanks weather watchers for your reports.
If you would like to join them and represent your part of the area, just sign up here. Then, send us your data.