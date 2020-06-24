SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest weather maker provided several rounds of heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex this week. In the last 24 hours, some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers registered more than an inch:
Marilyn Copeland of Summerfield, Louisiana had top honors in northern sections with 1.20 inches.
Across the central part of the ArkLaTex, Lenny Vowell in Karnack received over 2 inches with most of it falling in 45 minutes.
In Bossier City, Russell Teutsch picked up 3.30 inches!
Down south, both Michael Price of Keithville and Greg Petrus in Melrose had more than three quarters of an inch.
Thanks weather watchers for your information.
