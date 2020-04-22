SHREVEPORT, La. - A powerful band of severe storms pushed in from the west on Wednesday, threatening a number of communities that are already hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary threats according to the National Weather Service-Shreveport included tornadoes, hail and high wind. Heavy rain is also forecast.
Before noon, a tornado watch and a flash flood watch was in effect for much of the ArkLaTex. The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam had also activated a Red Weather Alert.
Shortly after noon, numerous reports of hail were coming into the KTBS 3 newsroom. South Shreveport, Natchitoches and Robeline all reported hail. In fact, some hail reports came in from as far north as Villiant in southeast Oklahoma and east to Winnfield, Louisiana.
RELATED ARTICLE - Stormy weather forecast on Wednesday
About 2:30 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for viewers near Henderson, Texas as the storm moved northeast.
SWEPCO is monitoring service in the area. At 2 p.m., just under 700 customers were without service. When severe storms strike, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
Safety Tips
- When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.
- Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.
- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.
- Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.
- Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.
- Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.