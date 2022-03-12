SHREVEPORT, La. – Spring is just around the corner and that means severe weather season will be here before you know it. The timing couldn't be better for our latest KTBS 3 Weather Watchers School. It was held Saturday at the KTBS 3 Studio in Shreveport.
In addition to KTBS 3 meteorologists Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, and Tom Konvika, there were special presentations from Jason Hansford with the National Weather Service-Shreveport and longtime KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Edwin Christian who focused on "spring swings".
Haynes detailed measuring temperatures, rainfall and wind, Fowler on earthquakes, and Konvika spoke about the atmosphere.
Thanks to all the weather watchers from across the ArkLaTex who attended the session to learn more about weather, how we gather data, and how to contribute information. We couldn't do what we do without your help. A special thanks also to KTBS 3 Marketing and Production Director Crickett Oldenburg for putting the event together (and for feeding us).
If you're interested in becoming a KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watcher, click here for details. We'll let you know when the next Weather Watchers School is scheduled.
