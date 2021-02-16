BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding all residents to practice safe home heating as we endure some of the coldest temperatures we've experienced in years.
The top safe-heating tips offered to families, which can also be found in a video on the agency’s social media sites, include:
- Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
- Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
- Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
- Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves
- Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
- Have working smoke alarms in your home!
In addition, the SFM wants residents to be aware of unseen carbon monoxide threats associated with home heating:
- Clogged exhaust pipes for dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces
- Running a vehicle inside of an enclosed garage, even if the garage door is open
- Operating a portable generator in an enclosed space or near a window, door or vent
The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.
In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.
To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.