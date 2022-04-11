SHREVEPORT, La. - The storm risk is increasing and becomes elevated in the ArkLaTex by Wednesday.
Our primary threat looks to be damaging straight-line winds and hail if the storms turn severe.
Storms chances will increase each evening, with the highest risk over the ArkLaTex by midweek.
Although we can't rule out isolated tornadoes with this severe weather event, the tornado threat seems to be higher in the enhanced areas of Arkansas Monday and the Central Plains on Tuesday.
