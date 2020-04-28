SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe weather season is certainly living up to its name in the ArkLaTex these days. Tuesday evening, the latest round of storms rolled in with the threat of tornadoes, high winds, hail and heavy rain. The system left a trail of scattered destruction, likely from straight line winds, according to the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam.
In Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood, an uprooted tree split an apartment complex in half. It was just after 1 a.m. when the tree crashed into the side of the Lakeville Townhome Apartments in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive. Multiple units from the Shreveport fire and police departments were on the scene to rescue anyone who needed help. Luckily, nobody was injured.
It all began shortly after 9 p.m. when a tornado warning was issued for McCurtain County, Oklahoma with the super cell storms barreling into western Arkansas.
There are reports of trees down and hail in the DeQueen and Horatio areas of Arkansas. In fact, all areas of the ArkLaTex were under the gun for some dangerous weather through Wednesday morning.
In Howard County, Arkansas, the sheriff's office is reporting trees down "all over the county". One area hit hard according to law enforcement is along Highway 278.
The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office posted a number of pictures on its Facebook page of damage in the area. At least three homes there were hit hard.
Also in Hempstead County, one inch hail is being reported in Hope.
Severe storms moved through Shreveport/Bossier City with winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain and small hall.
KTBS 3 viewer Stephanie Burlison shared this video of hail falling in Southern Trace.
The severe storms continued moving through southern areas with pea size hail, winds to 60 mph, power outages and tree damage. In the Stonewall area, reports came in of trees down across Bethel Road.
In east Texas, the Marshall area had its share of street flooding, downed power lines and trees toppled.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. At about 5:00 a.m., SWEPCO was reporting more than 26,000 customers without service. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
