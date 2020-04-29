SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest round of severe weather Tuesday night rolled in with the threat of tornadoes, high winds, hail and heavy rain.
In Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood, an uprooted tree split an apartment complex building in half. It was just after 1 a.m. when the tree crashed into the side of the Lakeville Townhome Apartments in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive. No one was injured.
It all began shortly after 9 p.m. when a tornado warning was issued for McCurtain County, Oklahoma with the super cell storms barreling into western Arkansas.
There are reports of trees down and hail in the De Queen and Horatio areas of Arkansas. In fact, all areas of the ArkLaTex were under the gun for some dangerous weather through Wednesday morning.
In Howard County, the sheriff's office is reporting trees down "all over the county". One area hit hard according to law enforcement is along Highway 278.
The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office posted a number of pictures on its Facebook page of damage in the area. At least three homes were damaged by trees.
Also in Hempstead County, one inch hail is being reported in Hope.
Severe storms moved through Shreveport/Bossier City with winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain and small hall.
Stephanie Burlison shared the following video of hail falling in Southern Trace.
The severe storms continued moving through southern areas with pea size hail, high winds, power outages and tree damage. In the Stonewall area, there were reports of trees down across Bethel Road.
In east Texas, the Marshall area had its share of street flooding, downed power lines and trees toppled.
Power outages continue to drop from Tuesday night's storms. At 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, SWEPCO was reporting less than 9,000 customers remain without service. The majority of the outages were in Natchitoches Parish. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.