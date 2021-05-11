SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered damage is being reported around the ArkLaTex in the wake of the storms that pushed through the area Monday night.
Thousands were left without power as utility lines were brought down by trees.
Overnight, there were multiple listings on the Caddo 911 website regarding trees blocking roadways and flash flooding. Southern Hills was one Shreveport neighborhood that experienced that.
No injuries have been reported, but there is some property damage being assessed in the Hall Summit area of Red River Parish.
At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting 5,800 outages in its coverage area. Homes and businesses affected stretched from the Tyler area of east Texas, all the way to Coushatta in Louisiana. Click here for a realtime look at area outages and to get the estimated time of restoration.
