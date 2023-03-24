SHREVEPORT, La. - ArkLaTex residents braced for powerful storms Friday. Early afternoon a tornado watch was in effect and just before 3 p.m., the day's first warning for the area was triggered. A tornado warning issued for Little River, Howard, Sevier and Hempstead counties. There are unconfirmed reports of wind damage and loose livestock in the Ashdown area.
About 4:30 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Nevada County in Southwest Arkansas where a storm was spotted near Prescott.
At 4:45 p.m., more than 1,000 SWEPCO customers were without services, likely from downed trees are powerlines.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
