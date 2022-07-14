SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees brought down power lines. A number of roadways were even left impassable.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting more than 10,000 customers without power in the region. More than 17,000 had been without service. The majority of the outages are reported in De Soto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes, although there is a sizable number in Caddo Parish and across northeast Texas. Click here for the latest SWEPCO outage numbers. For a brief time, some phone service was knocked out in Jefferson, Texas, impacting 911 service at the Marion County Sheriff's Office. It was restored overnight.
Roadways Impacted
Late Wednesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was reporting on its Facebook page that the storm caused some trees to fall on several roadways. The following roads were closed but have since been cleared: Ellerbe Road at Overton Brooks Road, Hwy. 169 at Shirley Francis Road, and Buncombe Road at Kimberly Road.
Drivers in Greenwood, Louisiana should avoid Greenwood-Springhill Road between Summerwood and Cherry Hill subdivision due to downed power lines and a tree blocking the road.
In Natchitoches Parish a downed tree on Buck's Grocery Road in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches blocked the roadway according to a post on the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
