SHREVEPORT, La. - After a stormy few weeks in the ArkLaTex, the unsettled weather will remain the forecast for the weekend.
While no big outbreak of severe weather is expected, there could be thunderstorms that produce severe pockets of heavy rain and small hail.
Leading into the weekend on Friday, high temperatures in the mid 80s are expected in the afternoons.
Saturday afternoon, the forecast calls for a high percentage of rain for the entire area. A break in the rain expected Saturday night then more thundershowers expected Sunday.
All told, the rainfall totals could reach two inches for the weekend time frame.
Cooler temperatures and less humid conditions are expect next week..
