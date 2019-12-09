SHREVEPORT, La. - Don't get too used to Monday's mild weather. Bitter cold temperatures are on the way.
Temperatures will be falling Monday night and into Tuesday as a strong cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. You can expect wet weather and temperatures in the 20s and 30s late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Northern parts of the ArkLaTex may see a wintry mix on the back side of this system as precipitation decreases from north to south.
Following this bout of wintry weather, temperatures are expected to return to normal for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
