SHREVEPORT, La. – Rough weather across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night plunged tens of thousands of residents into true darkness when their power went out. Due to downed trees and powerlines, roughly 53,000 customers were without service at 1 a.m. Wednesday in northwest Louisiana, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. At the height of the outage, more than 68,000 customers were in the dark. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
Crews are fanning out across the region, working safely and diligently to get power restored.
When severe storms roll in, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.