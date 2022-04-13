SHREVEPORT, La. – Rough weather across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night plunged tens of thousands of residents into true darkness when their power went out.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 30,000 SWEPCO customers in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas are without power. At the peak, about 65,000 customers were without power.
SWEPCO has updated the estimated restoration times for customers in the Ark-La-Tex area after several lines of storms made their way through the region overnight and throughout the day. Late afternoon and early evening storms may delay workers’ progress in restoring power.
The hardest-hit areas are Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton in Louisiana, and Longview and Gladewater in East Texas.
SWEPCO estimates power will be restored to 95% of customers by these times:
Louisiana
- Shreveport: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16
- Bossier City: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16
- Haughton: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16
- Vivian, noon Friday, April 15
- Mansfield 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14
- Logansport: 10 p.m. today
East Texas
- Longview: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14
- Gladewater: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14
- Carthage: 10 p.m. today
- Henderson: 10 p.m. today
- Marshall: 10 p.m. today
- Gilmer: 7 p.m. today
Arkansas
- Lockesburg: 11:59 p.m. tonight
- Nashville: 11:59 p.m. tonight
Service has been restored to customers in the Natchitoches and Hornbeck areas in Louisiana and the Kilgore and Mineola areas in East Texas.
Widespread damage reported
Damage reports include:
- A portable building blew into an electrical substation in Haughton, causing an outage;
- Three 55-foot utility poles east of Louisiana State University – Shreveport were downed by a possible tornado;
- In Longview, heavy wind gusts took down numerous poles and lightning struck several power lines, causing fuses to blow;
- High winds toppled trees in heavily wooded parts of Mansfield, which crews will require specialty equipment to access in order to make repairs.
Damage assessors report widespread damage with trees, utility poles and wires down after Tuesday evening’s severe storms. Additional crews from SWEPCO’s Fayetteville district and SWEPCO’s sister operating companies have been requested to assist with restoration.
“We prioritize restoring power to essential public health and safety facilities such as hospitals and police and fire stations,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “At the same time, we assign teams to repair major power lines and substations in order to restore power to the largest numbers of customers in the shortest time.”
Remember to stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.
