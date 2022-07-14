SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines.
About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting just over 5,400 customers without power in the region. The majority of the outages are reported in Natchitoches and Sabine parishes. Click here for the latest SWEPCO outage numbers.
Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. We're always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.