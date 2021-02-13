SHREVEPORT, La. - All eyes are on Sunday as a winter storm moves closer to the ArkLaTex. A winter storm warning has been issued for Sunday and Monday as a major winter storm heads our direction. As temperatures drop overnight Saturday to below freezing, they will likely not climb to above freezing until Thursday.
As far as snow totals, the forecast models are all over the place. For now, we will likely see 3-6 inches of snow in parts of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. We could see see 3-5 inch snow totals along and just north of Interstate 20, with smaller amounts to the south. Freezing rain will also be an issue along and south of I-20. Since the path of the storm can change, these amounts may fluctuate.
With temperatures well below freezing, we will have issues with roads and bridges starting late Sunday and into Monday. Those hazardous conditions will linger beyond Monday with temperatures likely remaining below freezing through most of the week. Lows by Tuesday morning are expected to be in the single digits in most areas as we shatter record lows.
Wind chills will also be a factor. The National Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Monday. The wind chill factor could drop to near 10 below zero.
