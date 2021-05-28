SHREVEPORT, La. - Power was knocked out for thousands of SWEPCO customers early Friday when the storms rolled through the ArkLaTex.
Shortly after 5 a.m., SWEPCO's website noted more than 26,000 customers without power in its coverage area.
When it is safe to do so, crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power restored.
Remember, when severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.