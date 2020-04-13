SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerous weather on Easter Sunday and early Monday left thousands in the dark across the region.
Trees and power lines were scattered for miles, plunging tens of thousands into darkness. At 7 a.m. Monday, more than 45,000 SWEPCO customers remained without service.
According to SWEPCO’s website, the outages stretched from east Texas to southwest Arkansas and down to the Natchitoches area.
Crews have fanned out across the region to get the power restored.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.