SHREVEPORT, La. - It's an absolute jewel of northwest Louisiana. From upcoming symposiums to the annual Easter Egg hunt the American Rose Center is gearing up for a great season. Lucy Medvec Director of Membership and Development says the excitement surrounding the 2020 season features many on site improvements such as elaborate irrigation system.
The American Rose Center was established in 1974 and serves as the national headquarters site for the American Rose Society. The Center is the largest public garden in the United States dedicated to roses. The gardens showcase 20,000 roses in season, with more than 65 of the total 118 acres developed for public enjoyment. Each year on the weekend following Thanksgiving, the American Rose Center hosts Christmas in Roseland. 2020 marks our 37th season and runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 through Dec. 13, and every night Dec. 17-23.
EASTER EGG HUNT AND LADYBUG RELEASE
AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER
The American Rose Center will host a fun and relaxing Easter event for families on Saturday, April 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road. Rain date is Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and cost is $5 per person or $20 per carload. The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for children to play, face painting and a bounce house. Children can plant seeds in an egg, do a nature scavenger hunt and receive some rose growing education. There will also be additional activities and information for guests. New this year will be a vendor market with seasonal items for sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the children finding the Silver and Gold eggs in each age category. There will be thousands of eggs in each category. Hunt times are as follows:
• Ages 1-2, 11:00 • Ages 3-4, 11:30 • Ladybug Release 12:00
• Ages 5-7, 1:00 • Ages 8-10, 1:30 • Festival ends at 2:00, park open until 5:00 p.m.
Children will be invited to help release 27,000 environmentally-friendly ladybugs into the gardens to help protect our roses from harmful insects.
Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $10 each and rides on the Roseland Express will be $5. Concessions will be available for purchase on the grounds.
The American Rose Center will host “Old Roses at the New America’s Rose Garden”, a Heritage Rose Symposium. The event will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will be a day filled with speakers on various topics concerning heritage or old garden roses.
The public is invited to attend but seating is limited to 150 gardeners, so early registration is advised. Registration is required and the fee is $40 per person. Register through the American Rose Society at rose.org/heritagerosesymposium. Deadline to register online is March 20, 2020. Contact Carol Spiers at (318) 938-5402 or carol@rose.org for more information on registering. Fee includes morning coffee, lunch and door prizes. On-site registration, if seating is available, is at 8 a.m. day of event.
Lucy Medvec
Director of Membership and Development
(318) 938-5402