Hurricane Ian, which thrashed Florida and the Carolinas last year, has claimed the No. 3 spot in the list of 10 most expensive hurricanes in U.S. history, according to a new report from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Causing damage estimated so far at $112.9 billion, Ian ranks just below Hurricane Harvey and just above Hurricane Maria, both from 2017.
The national centers bases its estimates on reports from other federal and state government agencies, the insurance industry and other sources. It updated its annual report on Tuesday.
Read more from our media partner nola.com.