Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL ARKANSAS, ALL OF NORTH LOUISIANA, AND PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY SHIFT SOUTHEAST INTO EAST TEXAS, SOUTH-CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND NORTH LOUISIANA TODAY AND TONIGHT, BEFORE DRIFTING SOUTH OF THE AREA BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. AMPLE MOISTURE AND UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES WILL INTERACT WITH THE FRONT AND RESULT IN SHOWERS AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS CONTAINING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL TO DEVELOP AND MOVE OVER THESE AREAS. * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF THREE TO IN EXCESS OF SIX INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS, ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. GIVEN THE ALREADY SATURATED GROUNDS DUE TO ABOVE NORMAL RAINFALL OBSERVED SINCE JANUARY, THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL QUICKLY RUNOFF, RESULTING IN AN INCREASED FLASH FLOOD THREAT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&